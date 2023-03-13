Principal arrested during first day of job on terroristic threatening charges

The principal of a school in Kentucky was arrested on terroristic threatening charges during...
The principal of a school in Kentucky was arrested on terroristic threatening charges during first day on job.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A recently hired principal for a school in Kentucky has been arrested on his first day on the job.

According to officials with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.

Littles was charged with terroristic threatening and assault in the fourth degree.

WAVE reports the charges stem from an alleged incident that happened on Christmas Day last year.

The Jefferson County School District released a statement Monday saying the charges were unrelated to the school district.

Littles was announced as the new principal of Fredrick Law Olmsted Academy North in Louisville on March 8. His first day and the day of his arrest was Monday, March 13.

The school district said Littles had worked for 16 years as an English teacher and behavioral coach at multiple schools in the district.

Olmsted’s assistant principal, Ebony Booker, will serve as the administrator in charge while the district follows procedures for allegations related to staff, according to WAVE.

Classes will continue as normal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of N. Academy and Palmer Park was closed Sunday after a crash that landed...
At least 8 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs
One-lane roads in each direction will be the new norm from tonight and into the next five...
Million-dollar project on South Academy Boulevard expected to cause traffic for years
MESA RIDGE STATE CHAMPS
2 Colorado Springs-area basketball teams win state titles
A dog is dead and an officer is injured after police assisted animal law enforcement officials...
Dog dies, officer injured northeast of downtown Colorado Springs
In-N-Out in Colorado
Another In-N-Out coming to Colorado

Latest News

FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists
Beautiful Tuesday
Beautiful Tuesday
FILE - The suspect pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child,...
California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of child sex abuse
Mayor John Suthers said the city went above the requirements outlined in the lawsuit, and he...
“I consider this the poster child,” Colorado Springs mayor celebrates progress on storm water infrastructure
As a $4.6 million wraps up, the city of Colorado Springs is celebrating progress on a project...
WATCH: Million dollar project part of lawsuit against city prepares to wrap