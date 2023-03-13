Domestic disturbance suspect shot by Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police shot and injured a man while investigating a domestic disturbance near Memorial Park.

The incident started late Sunday afternoon when officers were called to a home on North Foote Avenue.

“When CSPD officers arrived on scene, they conducted an investigation and it was determined that the suspect may still be hiding on the home,” said Sgt. Jason Newton with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police searched the home for hours and eventually found the suspect hiding on the property early Monday morning. Newton said police then gave the suspect multiple commands to surrender, and he ignored each one.

“A Taser was used; however, it was found to be ineffective.”

Newton said it was at some point after the Taser failed to subdue the suspect that an officer shot him.

“The suspect was apprehended and immediate medical aid was rendered to the suspect. The suspect has been transported to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries,” Newton said.

The suspect’s condition is unknown, and he has not been identified at the time of this writing. Newton said no other citizens or officers were injured at any point during the episode.

In accordance with state law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as the outside agency.

While police have not commented on why the officer opened fire, Newton said domestic violence can be a major contributor to these types of incidents and reminded the public that help is there.

“If anyone is experiencing domestic violence, please call. There are a lot of services out there ... there is help available, especially in our community.”

For information on a safe line and other services, click here.

