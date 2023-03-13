Domestic disturbance suspect shot by Springs police

The scene on North Foote early on the morning of March 13, 2023. The incident started hours...
The scene on North Foote early on the morning of March 13, 2023. The incident started hours earlier with a call on a domestic disturbance.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:22 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police shot and injured a man while investigating a domestic disturbance near Memorial Park.

The incident started late Sunday afternoon when officers were called to a home on North Foote Avenue.

“When CSPD officers arrived on scene, they conducted an investigation and it was determined that the suspect may still be hiding on the home,” said Sgt. Jason Newton with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police searched the home for hours and eventually found the suspect hiding on the property early Monday morning. Newton said police then gave the suspect multiple commands to surrender, and he ignored each one.

“A Taser was used; however, it was found to be ineffective.”

Newton said it was at some point after the Taser failed to subdue the suspect that an officer shot him.

“The suspect was apprehended and immediate medical aid was rendered to the suspect. The suspect has been transported to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries,” Newton said.

The suspect’s condition is unknown, and he has not been identified at the time of this writing. Newton said no other citizens or officers were injured at any point during the episode.

In accordance with state law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as the outside agency.

While police have not commented on why the officer opened fire, Newton said domestic violence can be a major contributor to these types of incidents and reminded the public that help is there.

“If anyone is experiencing domestic violence, please call. There are a lot of services out there ... there is help available, especially in our community.”

For information on a safe line and other services, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of N. Academy and Palmer Park was closed Sunday after a crash that landed...
At least 8 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs
A dog is dead and an officer is injured after police assisted animal law enforcement officials...
Dog dies, officer injured northeast of downtown Colorado Springs
MESA RIDGE STATE CHAMPS
TWO Colorado Springs basketball teams win state titles
One-lane roads in each direction will be the new norm from tonight and into the next five...
Million dollar project on South Academy Boulevard expected to cause traffic for years
In-N-Out in Colorado
Another In-N-Out coming to Colorado

Latest News

Daylight saving time
CO: Still springing your clock forward? Here’s why
Warming up this week!
Sunny & warmer Monday
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
Warming up this week!
Warming up this week!