Colorado Springs Switchbacks to host USL Summer Showcase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs will play host to the USL Summer Showcase this season!

The announcement was made on Monday as the Switchbacks FC will welcome the U.S. soccer community to a multi-day event. The event includes mid-year meetings for the league, community events and partner activations. The highlight of the event is a match between the Switchbacks and Tulsa on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. that will be televised on ESPN 2.

“Colorado Springs offers a beautiful city, stadium and backdrop for the 2023 USL Summer Showcase,” said USL Chief Commercial Officer Court Jeske. “The world-class facility of Weidner Field, combined with the vibrant downtown entertainment district surrounding the stadium, make Colorado Springs an ideal location for our annual mid-year meetings. We are especially excited to shine a spotlight on the city and these two ambitious clubs via our partners at ESPN.”

According to a news release from the USL, the Switchbacks were established in Colorado Springs to align with the city’s vision to establish a ‘City of Champions’ which included a downtown stadium concept.

