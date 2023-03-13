Colorado Springs Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series returns in 2023

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CSFD Release) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is bringing back the Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series for 2023. These informative meetings will encourage residents living in our wildland urban interface to engage in a conversation about wildfire risk in their area. There will be six meetings beginning March 21, 2023 and wrapping up at the end of summer.

The Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series aims to empower the community to be ready if a wildfire happens. Topics being discussed are:

  • How to do wildfire mitigation around your home
  • How to participate in the Neighborhood Chipping Program
  • How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire
  • Knowing your evacuation zone
  • How to create an emergency plan
  • Knowing when and how to evacuate

The first meeting will focus on the following regions:

  • Cedar Heights
  • Garden of the Gods/Pleasant Valley
  • Holland Park
  • Kissing Camels
  • Mesa
  • Mesa Springs
  • Mountain Shadows
  • Peregrine
  • Pinecliff

Additional sessions are being added for other areas of the town throughout the spring and summer. All meetings will cover the same topics, and there will be plenty of time for questions. All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program at the meeting. For the most updated meeting dates and locations, visit: www.coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series

WHAT:

Town Hall Meetings

WHEN/WHERE:

Tuesday, March 21

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Colorado Springs Masonic Center

1150 Panorama Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

