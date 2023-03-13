Colorado Springs Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series returns in 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CSFD Release) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is bringing back the Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series for 2023. These informative meetings will encourage residents living in our wildland urban interface to engage in a conversation about wildfire risk in their area. There will be six meetings beginning March 21, 2023 and wrapping up at the end of summer.

The Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series aims to empower the community to be ready if a wildfire happens. Topics being discussed are:

How to do wildfire mitigation around your home

How to participate in the Neighborhood Chipping Program

How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire

Knowing your evacuation zone

How to create an emergency plan

Knowing when and how to evacuate

The first meeting will focus on the following regions:

Cedar Heights

Garden of the Gods/Pleasant Valley

Holland Park

Kissing Camels

Mesa

Mesa Springs

Mountain Shadows

Peregrine

Pinecliff

Additional sessions are being added for other areas of the town throughout the spring and summer. All meetings will cover the same topics, and there will be plenty of time for questions. All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program at the meeting. For the most updated meeting dates and locations, visit: www.coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series

WHAT:

Town Hall Meetings

WHEN/WHERE:

Tuesday, March 21

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Colorado Springs Masonic Center

1150 Panorama Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.