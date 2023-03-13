CO: Still springing your clock forward? Here’s why

Daylight saving time
Daylight saving time
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In June 2022, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill making Mountain Daylight Time the permanent time for Colorado; however, March 12, Coloradans had to yet again adjusted their clocks forward.

“We are at the same place we were when the bill passed, which is we are waiting for the federal government to give us the ability to move to year-round Daylight Saving Time,” explained Colorado Sen. Jeff Bridges.

The Uniform Time Act of 1966, which started Daylight Saving, allows states to not participate, like Arizona and Hawaii, but requires states have permission from Congress to permanently opt into the time change. Colorado passed a bill for the latter.

“That bill requires the federal government to allow us to act. The federal government will not allow us to go to year-round Daylight Time without their permission and they have not given states permission to do that yet,” stated Bridges.

The other factor standing in the way of a permanent time change is having at least four other states in Mountain Standard Time to pass similar laws as Colorado. We’re halfway to that goal with Wyoming and Utah already passing similar laws. Now, we need 2 other states including Arizona, New Mexico, Montana, or the southern part of Idaho to hop on board.

Until both of those factors are met, we are stuck switching our clocks twice a year.

“Everyone loves falling back. I’m a big fan of falling back, but we’re all going to have to spring forward here and we’re going to have to keep doing that until the federal government passes legislation that allows Colorado along with the other states in the Mountain Time zone to move to year-round Daylight Time,” said Bridges.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of N. Academy and Palmer Park was closed Sunday after a crash that landed...
At least 8 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs
A dog is dead and an officer is injured after police assisted animal law enforcement officials...
Dog dies, officer injured northeast of downtown Colorado Springs
MESA RIDGE STATE CHAMPS
TWO Colorado Springs basketball teams win state titles
One-lane roads in each direction will be the new norm from tonight and into the next five...
Million dollar project on South Academy Boulevard expected to cause traffic for years
In-N-Out in Colorado
Another In-N-Out coming to Colorado

Latest News

The scene on North Foote early on the morning of March 13, 2023. The incident started hours...
Domestic disturbance suspect shot by Springs police
Warming up this week!
Sunny & warmer Monday
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
Warming up this week!
Warming up this week!