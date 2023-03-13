CO: Still springing your clock forward? Here’s why

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In June 2022, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill making Mountain Daylight Time the permanent time for Colorado; however, March 12, Coloradans had to yet again adjusted their clocks forward.

“We are at the same place we were when the bill passed, which is we are waiting for the federal government to give us the ability to move to year-round Daylight Saving Time,” explained Colorado Sen. Jeff Bridges.

The Uniform Time Act of 1966, which started Daylight Saving, allows states to not participate, like Arizona and Hawaii, but requires states have permission from Congress to permanently opt into the time change. Colorado passed a bill for the latter.

“That bill requires the federal government to allow us to act. The federal government will not allow us to go to year-round Daylight Time without their permission and they have not given states permission to do that yet,” stated Bridges.

The other factor standing in the way of a permanent time change is having at least four other states in Mountain Standard Time to pass similar laws as Colorado. We’re halfway to that goal with Wyoming and Utah already passing similar laws. Now, we need 2 other states including Arizona, New Mexico, Montana, or the southern part of Idaho to hop on board.

Until both of those factors are met, we are stuck switching our clocks twice a year.

“Everyone loves falling back. I’m a big fan of falling back, but we’re all going to have to spring forward here and we’re going to have to keep doing that until the federal government passes legislation that allows Colorado along with the other states in the Mountain Time zone to move to year-round Daylight Time,” said Bridges.

