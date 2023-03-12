Pueblo takes the plunge for local Special Olympics

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo community members made a splash for the 7th annual Polar Plunge supporting the Special Olympics Colorado.

The Pueblo Polar Plunge occurred this morning with Pueblo law enforcement, Flight for Life, and other local groups present. Their goal was to raise money for nearby Special Olympics teams.

Eventgoers braved rainy weather and 40-degree water temperatures, and those who made the plunge had the same thing to say:

“It was so much colder than I thought it was,” plungers Brandolyn and Shanda said. “It is a lot colder than last year.”

“They [plungers] freeze,” Mike Bergles, Diver for Sheriff’s Department, said. “I mean, you hop in that water, and the water is 42 degrees- that is cold.”

Over eight Pueblo law enforcement agencies came out and showed their support by making the plunge.

All funds raised through this event will support Colorado’s 15,000 Special Olympic athletes.

With 21 Olympic-type sports, the program builds self-confidence, healthy habits, and life-long friendships for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“We do several events to support these athletes that are out in the community competing,” Public County Sheriff David Lucero said. “They are the true winners. And this is what it is all about. This is for them.”

One plunger and local restaurant owner said the Colorado Special Olympics team is inspiring.

“You are an inspiration to all of us, and keep working hard and keep going,” Sam Hernandez, plunger and Owner of Sam’s Street Tacos.

The next plunge will take place in Aurora on Saturday, April 1st.

Great day to take a plunge! Cloudy, cold, breezy & rainy. More than hundred plungers, including Sheriff Lucero, got Freezin for a Reason to raise $26,000 (and counting) for Special Olympics. Thanks to brr..ave participants, sponsors & volunteers for another successful plunge pic.twitter.com/e9m8yNLd62 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 11, 2023

