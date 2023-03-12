Pueblo Police searching for murder suspect

Police in Pueblo say Mario Valenzuela is involved in a homicide that happened March 4. He is...
Police in Pueblo say Mario Valenzuela is involved in a homicide that happened March 4. He is considered armed and dangerous.(KKTV/Pueblo Police Department)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:55 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect they say was involved in a homicide.

They say 20-year-old Mario Valenzuela is being accused of First Degree Murder after a shooting at Santa Fe avenue and I-25 in Pueblo. This happened of March 4.

Police said they already arrested one person in connection to the shooting, which left one person dead. After the arrest of 37-year-old Pablo Carrillo, police said they were still searching for suspects.

They say Valenzuela is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, you can call Pueblo police at (719) 553-2502 or leave an anonymous tip with Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

