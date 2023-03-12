Million dollar project on South Academy Boulevard expected to cause traffic for years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sunday night, March 12, and into the next two weeks, be prepared for increased traffic on South Academy Boulevard between Platte Avenue and Airport Road.

This will not be a short-lived road project.

The South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project is expected to last into 2025.

One-lane roads in each direction will be the new norm from tonight and into the next five weeks. Then, roads will be two lanes in each direction for the next two years.

This improvements project is a 2012 voter-approved design.

“When it was included on that particular PPRTA [Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority] ballot in 2012, taxes for that project did not start getting collected until 2015,” City Engineer and Deputy Public Works Director Gayle Sturdivant said. “Then for the cities piece, we had 34 projects that were on that list that had to be done over that 10-year effort.”

The project is estimated to cost 59 million dollars.

It aims to rebuild the entire roadway by adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, and street lighting.

Colorado Springs Utilities has also invested 9 million dollars into the project for improved drainage structures.

City Engineer Sturdivant is encouraging people driving in the area these next few weeks to use caution.

“I think drivers, I would ask them to be patient, consider taking an alternate route to avoid that area,” Sturdivant said. “And when they are in the area, and they are being patient as for their safety and also for the safety of the workers.”

Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive will also have lane closures starting Monday.

