At least 8 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs

The intersection of N. Academy and Palmer Park was closed Sunday after a crash that landed...
The intersection of N. Academy and Palmer Park was closed Sunday after a crash that landed eight people in the hospital.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a traffic crash on the east side of the city that has left at least eight people injured.

Colorado Springs Fire Department officials said they were responding to the scene at North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard in a social media post just before 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officials added minutes later that eight patients had been transported to area hospitals and they were “all stable”.

Last time this article was updated, northbound N. Academy Boulevard was shut down at Palmer Park.

This is an ongoing situation, and 11 News has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated as we learn more.

