At least 8 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a traffic crash on the east side of the city that has left at least eight people injured.

Colorado Springs Fire Department officials said they were responding to the scene at North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard in a social media post just before 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officials added minutes later that eight patients had been transported to area hospitals and they were “all stable”.

Last time this article was updated, northbound N. Academy Boulevard was shut down at Palmer Park.

This is an ongoing situation, and 11 News has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated as we learn more.

North bound academy shut down at Palmer Park pic.twitter.com/UUbyBmrplb — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 12, 2023

