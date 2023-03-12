Arrest made in 2021 homicide case of alleged ranch hand in Eastern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff ‘s Office announced Friday that 26-year-old Kevin Armondo Chappro- Macias is now behind bars for the almost two year old homicide of Donaciano Amaya. It happened May 12, 2021 in Rush, Colorado.

The sheriff’s office says the Amaya may have worked at a ranch owned by Courtney and Nicole Mallery, a couple who has been in headlines recently over their accusations of racism and corruption against the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Amaya was found dead near South Johnson Road, east of Truckton, which is about 10 miles away from the Mallery property.

During their investigation, authorities found a man’s DNA, which later linked to Chaparro- Macias.

Chaparro- Macias was arrested on March 8 of this year and is currently in the El Paso County Jail facing first degree murder and tampering with a body charges.

He has no bond.

The sheriff’s office said that Amaya’s death is not related to the Mallery’s allegations and have not released if there is a connection between the suspect and the vicitim.

Chaparro- Macias is due back in court next week.

