TOPS tax on the ballot for Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs residents have a choice to make for this year’s city election, whether or not to extend the TOPS tax for another 20 years. The tax plan takes point-one percent of sales and use tax in Colorado Springs and puts it toward area parks.

Something hiker Tom Hughes says he supports.

“I am all about putting money into the parks,” Hughes said. “I think that’s one of the great things about Colorado Springs is that we have so many great parks lots of good open space and keeps Colorado Springs what it is.”

Kim Monson is the president of the Colorado Union on taxpayers.

“I think they should be focused on maintaining the parks you have now instead of looking to additional grabs with this money,” Monson said.

She says while the issue says it won’t impose any new taxes. She doesn’t necessarily agree.

“The tax is supposed to go away in 2025, so I find it disingenuous to say, without raising taxes, because the tax would go away and extending it with in fact, bring a tax increase on the people, the residents of Colorado Springs,” Monson said.

Tom’s wife Stacey says. It’s part of the reason we live here in Colorado Springs.

“The Parks are so accessible and there’s so much variety in the parks you can hike you can bike you can walk your dog. It’s just a great great space,” Stacey Hughes said.

The ballot issue also says 75 percent of those funds will go to acquiring new space. The rest would be for preservation. The issue is on the back of the ballot.

