Police activity in Colorado Springs Friday night tied to warrant along Morning Sun Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police were executing a warrant Friday evening in a neighborhood near N. Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

As of 6:30 p.m., police could only say the scene was still active. The situation started at about 5 p.m., and police couldn’t share information on the suspect they were attempting to make contact with.

As of 6:30 p.m., there was no shelter-in-place alert, but the public is asked to avoid the area and let the police work.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

