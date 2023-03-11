Parolee suspected of trying to steal a car with a child inside before police chase down I-25 to Pueblo

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who was on parole is facing a long list of new charges following a police chase from Fountain to Pueblo Friday morning.

Fountain Police are reporting the incident first started just after 6:30 in the morning when officers noticed a driver was unable to stay in the lane of traffic and had expired plates along I-25. Officers tried to pull the driver over, but they fled the scene and officers didn’t follow because of safety concerns.

About seven minutes after the first incident, officers found the original suspect vehicle at the 7-Eleven in the 600 block of Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain, but the driver wasn’t around. Less than a mile away from the 7-Eleven, police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Royaly Place.

“The caller reported that someone was stealing her car and her special needs juvenile was still in the vehicle,” a news release from Fountain Police reads. “The suspect drove the stolen vehicle a few hundred yards before yelling at the juvenile to get out of the car. The vehicle drove off, leaving the teen behind, and headed south on I-25. Thankfully the mother was quickly reunited with her child who was unharmed.”

Police spotted the stolen vehicle along I-25 and a chase started. Officers followed the suspect to Pueblo where he was taken into custody and identified as 39-year-old Bryan Howay. Investigators believe Howay was the same person who abandoned the vehicle at the 7-Eleven.

Howay was on parole and had an active warrant for a parole violation for traffic-related offenses. Howay is now charged with vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, kidnapping, reckless driving and several other misdemeanor charges.

Fountain Police are reporting that in 2019, Howay was sentenced in three different cases to a total of 16 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections and was released on Parole in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.