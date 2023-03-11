Officer injured by dog northeast of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One officer is injured after a warrant execution in Colorado Springs. This is just northeast of the downtown area.

Colorado Springs police say they responded to assist animal law enforcement near the intersection of Foote avenue and East San Rafael street. Sometime during the incident, they said one officer was injured after being attacked by a dog.

Police have not released what the warrant was for. This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

