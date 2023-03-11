Officer injured by dog northeast of downtown Colorado Springs

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One officer is injured after a warrant execution in Colorado Springs. This is just northeast of the downtown area.

Colorado Springs police say they responded to assist animal law enforcement near the intersection of Foote avenue and East San Rafael street. Sometime during the incident, they said one officer was injured after being attacked by a dog.

Police have not released what the warrant was for. This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out in Colorado
Another In-N-Out coming to Colorado
Chaparro-Macias
Arrest made tied to the murder of the ‘ranch hand’ for the Mallerys in El Paso County
Distracted Driving
Colorado Springs drivers beware, ‘Surge Enforcement Team’ in full force Friday
Wipes and other non-disolvable waste at the Colorado Springs Wastewater Treatment Center.
‘Do Not Flush’: Colorado lawmakers target wipe labels
Police activity in Colorado Springs March 10.
Police activity in Colorado Springs Friday night tied to warrant along Morning Sun Avenue

Latest News

3.10.23
WATCH: Parolee suspected of trying to steal a car with a child inside before police chase down I-25 to Pueblo
Showers possible Saturday afternoon
Cooler this weekend
Colorado Springs residents have a choice to make for this year's city election -- whether or...
TOPS tax on the ballot for Colorado Springs residents
Final 4 5A Boys Basketball
Final 4 basketball