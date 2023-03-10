Colorado Springs election ballots mailed out

KKTV 11 News this Morning
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting March 10, election ballots will be mailed out for Colorado Springs voters.

“People should start receiving them on Saturday, maybe some on Friday afternoon, Saturday and then through next week,” Sarah Johnson, City Clerk for Colorado Springs, said.

If you don’t receive your ballot in the mail by 5 p.m. March 17, contact the City Clerk office to get a replacement ballot.

Inside your ballot packet will be your ballot, instructions and a return envelope.

You can either use that return envelope to send back in your ballot with a paid postage stamp by March 27 or hand deliver it to one of the 26 drop-off boxes around Colorado Springs. Those box locations are listed at the bottom of this article. That option gives you until the day of the election to return it in order for it to be counted.

“It’s just really important that people look in your mailbox, get the envelope, white envelope, big green stripe says ‘election mail,’ open it, read about the candidates and please return that by 7 p.m. on April 4,” explained Johnson.

This year’s ballot includes the 12 mayoral candidates and 11 people running in the at-large city council race.

“If you live in the 3rd district of our council, which is pretty much the downtown kind of Old Colorado City, west side through the Broadmoor, you’ll have an unexpired term for the 3rd district representative on your ballot. Then everyone will have the question on extending the rails and open space tax,” Johnson said.

Make sure you fill out the front and back of your ballot and sign it to ensure your vote will be counted.

For any questions regarding voting click here.

24/7 Ballot Drop Off Box Locations:

LocationAddress
Bear Creek Park,
Community Garden		2002 Creek Crossing
Black Forest Park-n-Ride7503 Black Forest Rd
Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers13071 Bass Pro Dr.
Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate2007 Southgate Rd.
Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation &
Environmental Complex		3275 Akers Dr.
Citadel Mall Northside750 Citadel Dr. E
Colorado Springs Senior Center1514 North Hancock Ave.
Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center3920 Dublin Blvd.
El Paso County Southeast- Powers Branch5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100
First and MainNew Center Point
Leon Young Sports Complex1335 S. Chelton Rd.
Pikes Peak Regional Development Center2880 International Circle
PPSC (Centennial Campus)6575 S Academy Blvd.
PPSC (Rampart Range)2070 Interquest PKWY.
PPLD-East Library5550 North Union Blvd.
PPLD- Library 21c1775 Chapel Hills Dr.
Rocky Mountain Calvary4285 N. Academy Blvd.
Tiffany Square U-Haul Moving and Storage6805 Corporate Dr.
UCCS-Kraemer Family Library1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.
Vista Grande Baptist Church5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.
Wilson Ranch Pool2335 Allegheny Dr.
El Paso County Downtown-Centennial Hall200 South Cascade Ave.
El Paso County Fort Carson Branch6351 Wetzel Ave., Bidg. 1525
El Paso County North-
Union Town Center Branch		8830 North Union Blvd.

