Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest outside of D-11 admin building 3/8/23.
Controversy over proposed policy change at D-11 concerning pronouns
Distracted Driving
Colorado Springs drivers beware, ‘Surge Enforcement Team’ in full force Friday
Wipes and other non-disolvable waste at the Colorado Springs Wastewater Treatment Center.
‘Do Not Flush’: Colorado lawmakers target wipe labels
She has a warrant for Failure to Appear
Pueblo Police searching for careless driving suspect
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Trial for Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, still on as scheduled

Latest News

A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow
Chaparro-Macias
Arrest made tied to the murder of the ‘ranch hand’ for the Mallerys in El Paso County
Two months into Colorado being the first state to offer gender affirming healthcare coverage
WATCH - Two months into Colorado being the first state to offer gender affirming healthcare coverage
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
FILE - President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with President...
Biden, EU leader hold talks on proposal on electric vehicles