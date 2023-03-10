Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Calif. (Gray News) – Officers with the Fullerton Police Department found a newborn abandoned inside the trashcan of a gas station restroom Thursday, according to a news release.

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment. Authorities said the newborn is stable but is in need of critical care.

The Safety Surrendered Baby Law was signed into California state law in January of 2006.

Its intent is to save the lives of newborns at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.

The law requires the baby to be taken to a hospital, designated fire station or other designated surrender sites.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest outside of D-11 admin building 3/8/23.
Controversy over proposed policy change at D-11 concerning pronouns
She has a warrant for Failure to Appear
Pueblo Police searching for careless driving suspect
City of Colorado Springs logo.
Colorado Springs mayoral candidate under investigation for allegedly violating city campaign code
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Trial for Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, still on as scheduled
Colorado Springs woman waited hours for injured deer to be taken out of yard
Colorado Springs woman reached out to 11 News for help when she found an injured deer in her yard

Latest News

Two months into Colorado being the first state to offer gender affirming healthcare coverage
WATCH - Two months into Colorado being the first state to offer gender affirming healthcare coverage
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill.
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
FILE - Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court, on Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. Former...
Judge lets ‘Access Hollywood’ tape into Trump rape trial
First and second graders playing soccer with CSPD officers.
Colorado Springs police bonding with local kids through sports