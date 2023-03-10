At least 5 small earthquakes detected in southern Colorado on Thursday into Friday

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - At least five earthquakes were detected in southern Colorado Thursday evening.

A viewer reached out on Friday saying the felt the 4.3 magnitude quake in the Valdez area. Valdez is on the south side of the state west of Trinidad. The Last Animas County Emergency Manager, Joe Richards, explained there were at least five earthquakes detected Thursday into Friday with aftershocks being felt until about 2 in the morning on Friday. The largest quake was felt at about 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Richards explained there were no reports of any significant damage, but there could be some cracked tile at homes.

Click here for information from the USGS on earthquakes detected.

A small earthquake was detected a week earlier in the Trinidad area.

