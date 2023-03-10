Information sought following deadly hit-and-run crash in a small Colorado town

MOSCA, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are hoping for help from the public following a deadly hit-and-run crash in a small Colorado town.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened on Wednesday just before 7 p.m. on Highway 17 in the Town of Mosca.

“The crash involved an unknown vehicle and a pedestrian. The vehicle did not remain on the scene and has yet to be located. Preliminary investigations suggest the vehicle may be a black semi-truck with a tanker trailer and possible damage to the front left portion of the truck,” Colorado State Patrol wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call (719) 589-5807 and reference Case# 5B230178.

Mosca is located on the south side of the state southwest of the Great Sand Dunes National Park.

