‘Do Not Flush’: Colorado lawmakers target wipe labels

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bill looking to require manufacturers to label non-disolvable wipes with the phrase “Do Not Flush” passed a second reading in Colorado Senate Thursday morning. While that legislation is still under consideration, local wastewater workers continue to deal with the problems that arise due to the flushing of those wipes.

11 News Reporter Lauren Watson got a chance to tour the Colorado Springs Wastewater Treatment Facility on Thursday, and there, representatives for Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) said that wipes can cause issues from your home all the way to their facility.

At home, these wipes, alongside other non-flushable things like grease, can cause stoppages in your home service lines, which can lead to larger problems.

“That’ll lead up to even feet of water, wastewater in a basement at a time,” Nick Housel, Wastewater Collections Operations Supervisor at Colorado Springs Utilities, said, “and that can cost anywhere from thousands to even hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, just depending on how bad and severe of a back up it is.”

Housel said that if damage occurs anywhere on your service line between your home and the tap for the water main, you’re responsible for it.

At the Wastewater Treatment Facility, any wipes that make it are run through something called a “step screen,” where water is removed and wipes and other “grit” are moved to a compactor. According to Chris Fernandez, Environmental Specialist at Colorado Springs Utilities, they fill a 30-yard dumpster with this waste twice a week.

Before they get there, though, Fernandez said those wipes cause a lot of problems for his team.

“A lot of the wipes, they tend to be really a nuisance on some of the treatment plants here,” Fernandez said. “They wreak a lot of havoc on the pumps, and also, as the wipes tend to come down through the collection line, they get greasy, so what happens is they start to roll and tumble, and they kind of conform to like about a 20 or 30-pound ball.”

The proposed bill would require all packages of “premoistened, nonwoven disposable wipes” to have the “Do Not Flush” label starting on Dec. 31. This includes things like baby wipes, cleaning wipes and hand-sanitizing wipes, alongside any wipe with “petrochemical-derived fibers” that is “likely to be used in a bathroom with significant potential to be flushed.”

While CSU representatives did not comment on the bill directly, Fernandez did make one thing clear: “The less wipes here [at the Wastewater Treatment Facility], the better for our city.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.