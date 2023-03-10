Colorado police department shares body cam video of burglary suspect trying to flee

PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado police department shared video Thursday night of officers making an arrest when a burglary suspect attempted to run from the scene.

This happened in Parker, southeast of Denver. Parker police said they responded when a business owner called the department to report an in-progress burglary. According to the body cam footage shared, this occurred some time before 4 a.m. on March 1.

The video shared of the arrest can be viewed at the bottom of this article. In it, the suspect falls over twice while running before being apprehended.

Police thanked the business owner for calling them quickly and said that the department’s partnership with the community helps to make it a better place to be.

Owner called with an in-progress burglary at his Parker business. Officers responded & arrested the suspect when he tried to run.

We appreciate the business owner calling so quickly. Our partnership with the community helps make Parker a great place to live, work & visit. pic.twitter.com/lzRoKLyQsB — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) March 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.