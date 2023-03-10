Colorado firefighter pleads guilty to careless driving after hitting and killing woman while driving brush truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter has pleaded guilty to careless driving after hitting and killing a woman in Dorchester Park near downtown in 2022.

In October, CSFD responded to a call about a man attempting to start a fire in the park. Firefighters say due to the terrain they needed a smaller brush truck to get to the fire, which was on the stump of a tree. When the brush truck responded, it attempted to enter the park along the southeast corner of the park. Due to an old parking lot being blocked off, the truck attempted to enter through a better cleared path. Because of the frequent use of that area, there is a dirt path and grassy patch.

Firefighter Wesley Cosgrove was driving the brush truck. Authorities say Margaret Miller, 76, was in the park covered by blankets and other items. They say Cosgrove hit the woman with the truck. They say firefighters on scene attempted lifesaving efforts, but Miller died from her injuries.

On February 6th, Cosgrove pleaded guilty to careless driving. He was sentenced the next day to a traffic fine of $150, as well as other court costs. Cosgrove was also given unsupervised probation for a year and 100 hours of community service. Cosgrove was never placed on administrative leave following the incident and continues to be employed by CSFD.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.