Another In-N-Out coming to Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - After one of the first Colorado locations opened in Colorado Springs in November of 2020, new In-N-Out locations continue to pop up across the Centennial State!

Officials with the City of Loveland announced this week they will be the first municipality north of Denver in Colorado to have one of their own locations.

“Having In-N-Out, a well-known, respected, family-owned business choose Loveland as part of its Colorado expansion is an honor for our City and our community,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams.

The project is located at 1450 Fall River Drive along Highway 34.

Details on exactly when the store will open were not available.

It’s true! Popular restaurant In-N-Out has chosen Loveland as its first Colorado location north of the Denver metro...

Posted by City of Loveland, Colorado - Government on Thursday, March 9, 2023

