Air Force Academy football removes 4 coaches related to COVID ‘dead period’ recruiting violations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force Academy officials announced Friday morning that three civilian assistant coaches had been fired and one military coach had been reassigned to an administrative position following the release of an NCAA report regarding self-reported recruiting violations from the COVID “dead period.”

Previously, the AFA football team was given a number of other penalties, including two years of probation. A spokesperson for the Air Force Academy said that the Academy’s Athletic Department self-reported recruiting violations to NCAA Enforcement staff on Feb. 17, 2021 due to the actions of four assistant football coaches. According to that spokesperson, this was the first major violation for the AFA.

U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark and Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said they worked with the NCAA to “ensure the penalties were significant and commensurate with the violations.” A full statement from Lt. Gen. Clark and Pine follows:

“The U.S. Air Force Academy held steadfast to our core values and beliefs throughout this process and are grateful to bring this matter to conclusion. Beginning with self-reporting the violations, we have worked collaboratively with the NCAA Enforcement staff and Committee on Infractions on our negotiated resolution to ensure that those individuals responsible for the violations were identified and held accountable and that the Academy took full responsibility as an institution. We also worked with the NCAA to ensure the penalties were significant and commensurate with the violations. While the release of the full report and its details is disappointing and not in keeping with our expectations, we are confident that our football program will do better moving forward.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.