Westbound I-70 closed near DIA for crash involving a garbage truck
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a garbage truck closed both directions of I-70 near DIA on Thursday for a period of time.
Aurora Fire and Rescue explained the crash included a hazardous material spill, the truck was leaking compressed natural gas near Tower Road in the Aurora area.
The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Eastbound lanes were back open at about 3:10 p.m. Westbound remained closed as of 5 p.m.
This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure impacting traffic. Follow Aurora Police on Twitter for updates:
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.