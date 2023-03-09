Westbound I-70 closed near DIA for crash involving a garbage truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a garbage truck closed both directions of I-70 near DIA on Thursday for a period of time.

Aurora Fire and Rescue explained the crash included a hazardous material spill, the truck was leaking compressed natural gas near Tower Road in the Aurora area.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Eastbound lanes were back open at about 3:10 p.m. Westbound remained closed as of 5 p.m.

This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure impacting traffic. Follow Aurora Police on Twitter for updates:

#APDTrafficAlert 🚨INTERSTATE CLOSURE🚨

A rollover crash involving a trash truck has occurred on I-70. Hazmat teams are responding.



All Westbound I-70 traffic is closed at E-470 & Eastbound I-70 is closed at Tower.



No updates on potential injuries. Find updates here. pic.twitter.com/qi0Bog59OE — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.