WATCH LIVE: Controversy over proposed policy change at D-11 concerning pronouns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large protest took place outside the D-11 Administration building in Colorado Springs on Wednesday over a proposed policy change concerning pronouns.

Jason Jorgenson, the D-11 School Board Vice President, brought up the proposed changes at a school board meeting on Feb. 8. Although the exact proposal hasn’t been made public, Jorgenson explained teachers won’t be allowed to ask students what their pronouns are. However, Jorgenson clarified students can declare their preferred pronoun on their own. The policy change is expected to be brought up in a future work session and has not been introduced.

On Wednesday, dozens of people protested before a school board meeting against the proposal. Supporters of the proposal were in attendance as well. Both sides spoke with 11 News, sharing their thoughts about the potential change.

You can watch the D-11 school board meeting at the top of this article starting at about 5:30 p.m. The stream is from the D-11 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.