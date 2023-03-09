WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs mayoral candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There will be a dozen candidates to choose from in the upcoming City of Colorado Springs Election.

April 4 is Election Day and KKTV 11 News along with the Pikes Peak United Way wants voters to “Know Before You Vote.” You can watch a live forum featuring all 12 candidates at the top of this article on March 9 starting at 5:30 p.m. The replay will also be added to this article when it has concluded.

The forum is scheduled to run for about two hours.

Click the candidate’s name below to see their bio and watch the in-depth interview conducted before the forum.

CLICK HERE to watch a meet and greet with the city council candidates.

The candidates are listed below in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Sallie Clark

Kallan Reece Rodebaugh

John Tig Tiegen

Yemi Mobolade

Christopher Mitchell

Lawrence Joseph Martinez

Longinos Gonzalez Jr.

Tom Strand

Andrew Dalby

Jim Miller

Darryl Glenn

Wayne Williams

