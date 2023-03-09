Teen accused of beating girlfriend, asking for help to dispose of body

Authorities in Iowa say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Iowa authorities say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend.

KCRG reports Trevor Dean is accused of beating his significant other so severely that he asked a friend to dispose of the body when he thought she had died.

According to a criminal complaint, Dean believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he invited her over to his apartment last month to give her a surprise.

Authorities said when the girlfriend arrived, Dean began punching her in the face and the body. The girl suffered broken teeth, a broken nose, and a broken orbital bone.

Dean recorded a portion of the incident where a video showed the girl on the floor, unconscious and gasping for air, police said.

The criminal complaint stated that Dean asked a friend to help him dispose of the girl’s body because he thought she had died.

Authorities did not immediately identify the girl or release her condition but said Dean was arrested and facing charges that include willful injury resulting in serious injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Mallery from body camera footage April 7, 2021. Mallery speaking with law enforcement...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to release 96 videos tied to ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery dispute
City of Colorado Springs logo.
Colorado Springs mayoral candidate under investigation for allegedly violating city campaign code
Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty
Air Force Academy cadet dies in Park County
Protest outside of D-11 admin building 3/8/23.
Controversy over proposed policy change at D-11 concerning pronouns
CDOT releases plan for fixing dangerous Pueblo County intersection
Pueblo community leaders protesting CDOT plan to fix dangerous intersection because it does not include new stop light

Latest News

Domestic violence increased in COS during the pandemic lockdowns, as it did globally
WATCH - Domestic violence increased in COS during pandemic lockdowns
Hit and Run
Information sought following deadly hit-and-run crash in a small Colorado town
Crash involving a garbage truck along I-70 in Aurora.
Westbound I-70 closed near DIA for crash involving a garbage truck
The 12 candidates listed on the City of Colorado Springs ballot for the April 4, 2023 election.
WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs mayoral candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded