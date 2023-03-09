Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion after fall

By Stetson Miller
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is being treated for a concussion in the hospital after falling at a Washington DC hotel Wednesday night.

A spokesperson said the senator tripped during a dinner event. He is expected to be hospitalized for a few days for observation and treatment.

On the Senate Floor Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that he spoke to McConnell’s staff.

“This morning I offer a prayer of strength and healing for the leader and his family. I call the leader this morning and spoke briefly with his staff to extend my prayers and well wishes,” said Sen. Schumer.

Senator McConnell also tripped and fell back in 2019 at his Kentucky home and suffered a shoulder fracture.

As a child, he suffered from polio that left his left leg paralyzed. But even after recovering, the Senate’s longest-serving leader has said before that he still has some trouble climbing stairs.

Throughout Thursday, fellow senators extended their well-wishes to McConnell.

“Certainly wish Senator McConnell a speedy recovery,” said Sen. Jon Cornyn (R-Texas).

“Wish him well. We disagree on a whole lot of things but he’s a human being,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

“I’ve sent Mitch a note and Senator McConnell, I wish him the best and certainly Erin and I are praying for him and hoping for a speedy recovery,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Mallery from body camera footage April 7, 2021. Mallery speaking with law enforcement...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to release 96 videos tied to ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery dispute
City of Colorado Springs logo.
Colorado Springs mayoral candidate under investigation for allegedly violating city campaign code
Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty
Air Force Academy cadet dies in Park County
Protest outside of D-11 admin building 3/8/23.
Controversy over proposed policy change at D-11 concerning pronouns
CDOT releases plan for fixing dangerous Pueblo County intersection
Pueblo community leaders protesting CDOT plan to fix dangerous intersection because it does not include new stop light

Latest News

Domestic violence increased in COS during the pandemic lockdowns, as it did globally
WATCH - Domestic violence increased in COS during pandemic lockdowns
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing
Crash involving a garbage truck along I-70 in Aurora.
I-70 closed in both directions near DIA
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas got involved, sending a letter to the Spring Branch...
High school female athlete scolded for wearing sports bra while boys practiced shirtless, ACLU says