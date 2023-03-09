Pueblo Police searching for careless driving suspect

She has a warrant for Failure to Appear
She has a warrant for Failure to Appear(jack heeke)
By Jack Heeke
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for the community’s help to locate a suspect. 25-year-old JazzMarie Devan stands accused of driving under restraint, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, and careless driving. Police say they issued the warrant after Devan failed to appear in court to face those charges.

The police department shared her photo with the public on Wednesday.

Anyone who has seen her or knows her possible whereabouts is asked to call Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341. To make an anonymous tip you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867).

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Mallery from body camera footage April 7, 2021. Mallery speaking with law enforcement...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to release 96 videos tied to ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery dispute
A Texas House bill aims to lower the criminal penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana.
Safety concerns for marijuana sold at several Colorado stores, including locations in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs apartments go against national shrinking trends
Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty
Air Force Academy cadet dies in Park County
Holly Delgado
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for woman last seen Feb. 5

Latest News

A composite image of a man tied to skeletal remains found in Pueblo County.
Do you recognize me? Authorities in Colorado ask for help identifying skeletel remains
Expect increased noise from Fort Carson for live-fire training
A proposed state law would cap out-of-pocket copays for a two-pack of autoinjectors.
Colorado EpiPen users could save hundreds in 2024
2 juveniles arrested following a carjacking, police chase and crash in Pueblo