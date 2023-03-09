Pueblo Police searching for careless driving suspect

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for the community’s help to locate a suspect. 25-year-old JazzMarie Devan stands accused of driving under restraint, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, and careless driving. Police say they issued the warrant after Devan failed to appear in court to face those charges.

The police department shared her photo with the public on Wednesday.

Anyone who has seen her or knows her possible whereabouts is asked to call Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341. To make an anonymous tip you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867).

