IT CAN SAVE YOUR LIFE: 11 News talks to doctor on importance of screening for colon cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and there’s no better time to go get screened!

Colon cancer is a lot more common -- and a lot more deadly -- than many realize. It’s currently the second-leading cause of cancer deaths and an equal opportunist, striking both women and men.

11 News’ Katie Pelton sat down with Dr. Austin Garza with Associates in Gastroenterology to discuss what people need to know to best protect themselves.

Katie Pelton: The most important thing is to get screened, right?

Dr. Garza: “Multiple screen tests are out there. The best screening test is the one that gets done. There are multiple options, colonsocopy is what we believe to be the gold standard to screening for colon cancer.”

Pelton: “This year, more than 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer. What is the survival rate if found early?”

Garza: “It can be as high as 90 percent, which, again, emphasizes the need for screening and detection at an early stage.”

Pelton: And it’s happening in younger adults.

Garza: “It is. I’m sure a lot of viewers will be familiar with Chadwick Boseman, the actor who passed away from colon cancer at a very young age. The American Cancer Society moved the recommendation for screening from age 50 to 45, so 45 is the new 50. It’s real: We are seeing a lot more colon cancer at an earlier age.”

Pelton: How often do you need a colonoscopy?

Garza: “Forty-five is the recommended age for average risk screening. If you have a first-degree relative like a mother, father, brother, sister, 40 is the recommended age. For certain conditions, there are some genetic syndromes associated with colon cancer, the screening age can be even earlier. But for most folks, 45 is recommended.

“The benefit of colonoscopy, if you have no polyps and no family history, it’s a once-every-10-year test. We all in GI understand the challenges with going through the bowel prep and the colonoscopy itself, but it is the only test that finds and removes polyps and thereby prevents colon cancer. We believe it can prevent up to 89% or 90% of colon cancer cases, and it’s a once-in-every-10-year test.”

Pelton: “Any other preventative steps?”

Garza: “Common question. Folks ask about diet or other lifestyle factors, and unfortunately, it’s really mom and dad, it’s genetics that really drive an individual colon cancer risk. Certainly diets that are high in the health stuff, the fruits, vegetables, and low in saturated fats, it’s a better diet but ... it’s the genetic risk that we all carry and we can’t do much about that, that’s why screening is so important.”

Colon cancer symptoms can include some of the following:

1. Rectal bleeding, or blood in the stool

2. Ongoing changes in bowel habits

3. Stools that are narrower than usual

4. Frequent gas pains, bloating, a feeling of fullness, or abdominal cramps

5. Weight loss for no known reason

6. Feeling very tired (weakness and fatigue)

But sometimes, there are no symptoms at all -- another reason screenings are so critical.

