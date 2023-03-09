I-70 closed in both directions near DIA
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a garbage truck closed both directions of DIA on Thursday.
Aurora Fire and Rescue explained the crash included a hazardous material spill, the truck was leaking compressed natural gas near Tower Road in the Aurora area.
As of 3:20 p.m., both directions of I-70 were still closed.
This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure impacting traffic. Follow Aurora Police on Twitter for updates:
