I-70 closed in both directions near DIA

Crash involving a garbage truck along I-70 in Aurora.
Crash involving a garbage truck along I-70 in Aurora.(Aurora FD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a garbage truck closed both directions of DIA on Thursday.

Aurora Fire and Rescue explained the crash included a hazardous material spill, the truck was leaking compressed natural gas near Tower Road in the Aurora area.

As of 3:20 p.m., both directions of I-70 were still closed.

This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure impacting traffic. Follow Aurora Police on Twitter for updates:

