I-70 closed in both directions near DIA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a garbage truck closed both directions of DIA on Thursday.

Aurora Fire and Rescue explained the crash included a hazardous material spill, the truck was leaking compressed natural gas near Tower Road in the Aurora area.

As of 3:20 p.m., both directions of I-70 were still closed.

This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure impacting traffic. Follow Aurora Police on Twitter for updates:

#APDTrafficAlert 🚨INTERSTATE CLOSURE🚨

A rollover crash involving a trash truck has occurred on I-70. Hazmat teams are responding.



All Westbound I-70 traffic is closed at E-470 & Eastbound I-70 is closed at Tower.



No updates on potential injuries. Find updates here. pic.twitter.com/qi0Bog59OE — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 9, 2023

