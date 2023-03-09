Expect increased noise from Fort Carson for live-fire training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents who live near Fort Carson can expect increased noise for more than a week.

The Mountain Post issued a news release this week explaining the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is conducting a live-fire training exercise through March 17.

“Increased noise and dust should be expected, including in the evening and throughout the night due to large-caliber training,” part of the news release reads. “The training is required to prepare Soldiers for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe. Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.”

If you would like to call in a noise complaint, you can call 719-526-9849.

