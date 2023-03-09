Do you recognize me? Authorities in Colorado ask for help identifying skeletel remains

A composite image of a man tied to skeletal remains found in Pueblo County.
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public with identifying skeletal remains found in 2022.

Detective Vanessa Simpson worked with a forensic artist from Florida to develop facial reconstruction photos that may provide a clue to this person’s identity.

“We are trying to utilize all the tools and technology we can to identify this individual,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “We know that there is a family out there who is missing a loved one. We want to reunite them, and we want to find out what happened to him.”

The forensic analysis suggests the remains belong to a Caucasian man between the ages of 30 to 50. The forensic artist has created alternate hairstyles and facial hair styles since it is unknown what the man may have looked like at the time of his death. His hair color and eye color are unknown. The man may also have had tattoos and/or piercings.

It isn’t clear if the man’s death was considered suspicious. The sheriff’s office added no other details would be released as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (719) 583-6436.

