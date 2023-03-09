Crews called to an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday

Apartment complex fire 3/9/23.
Apartment complex fire 3/9/23.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Just after 12:30 p.m. firefighters were reporting smoke coming from the complex at 3617 E. Uintah. The complex is near N. Academy Boulevard and galley Road.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a large firefighter presence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

