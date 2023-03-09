Crews called to an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Just after 12:30 p.m. firefighters were reporting smoke coming from the complex at 3617 E. Uintah. The complex is near N. Academy Boulevard and galley Road.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a large firefighter presence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

#coloradospringsfire is on scene of a #workingfire at 3617 E. Uintah St. Engine 7 is on scene reporting sample showing from a top floor apartment — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 9, 2023

