Crews called to an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday

Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Just after 12:30 p.m. firefighters were reporting smoke coming from the complex at 3617 E. Uintah. The complex is near N. Academy Boulevard and galley Road.
