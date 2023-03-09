COS City Auditorium receiving $1.1M grant to help community workforce

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A $1.1 million grant was recently awarded to the Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective (CSCCC) for their for Shovel Ready Culinary Capstone and a media arts workforce development program.

“We are incredibly lucky to have been awarded the Innovation Grant from the Pikes Peak Workforce that’s launching all of these workforce initiatives,” explained Madison Ward, navigator for CSCCC workforce programs.

These programs are designed to fill the talent need in the Colorado Springs community workforce that was negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The Shovel Ready Culinary Capstone was the first initiative launched and aims at helping the culinary arts.

“So, I have personally seen the impact of the pandemic in the culinary workforce,” explained Ward. “There is a huge need for culinary students. The culinary are incredible and it’s such a creative expression and a huge part of our community and we’ve seen such a huge lack since Covid of people who are in this field.”

Every month, up to 8 students 16 and older can participate and learn valuable culinary and hospitality skills from some the regions leading experts.

One of the lead mentors and sous chefs for Shovel Ready is Kate Doncilovic who tells 11 news they are working on teaching their second batch of apprentices.

“It’s a lot of work. I mean, they’re all coming in with different levels of experience, so we do our best to meet each one where they are at and give them the skills that they need to get better,” said Doncilovic. “They’re coming in with such enthusiasm, so it’s hard not to meet them there with that. If they’re excited, we’re excited, and we’re really excited to send them out into the city and help revitalize the workforce in Colorado Springs.”

If culinary arts are not for you, keep an eye out for future programs. “We’ll have our arts and media program coming before you know it, but we’re just so excited,” said Ward.

