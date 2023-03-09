Colorado trucker sentenced for sexually assaulting 2 kids

Michael McFadden.
Michael McFadden.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado trucker who was originally sentenced to more than three centuries in prison was handed a new sentence this week.

Michael McFadden, freed on a technicality from a more than 300-year prison sentence was put back behind bars in El Paso County in 2018. McFadden made national headlines after he was released from prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting at least six children. The convictions were tossed out because of issues in the jury selection process.

KKTV news partner KKCO is reporting McFadden was convicted in November of 2022 for sexually assaulting at least two kids multiple times. KKCO adds two victims testified during the trial.

This week, McFadden was sentenced to life in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is honored to be a small part of bringing justice for the victims in this case. These victims, despite setbacks and delays, courageously faced their abuser and described convincingly the abuses they suffered more than ten years ago. Their bravery and resilience are inspiring. No matter how long it takes, or how difficult the process, our office will continue to seek justice for all victims,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan after McFadden was found guilty in November of 2022.

