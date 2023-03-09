Colorado Springs woman waits hours for injured deer to be taken from yard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jodi Fisk says seeing deer in her yard in eastern Colorado Springs is not unusual.

”We have deer here all the time different herds different groups babies in the spring time,” Fisk said.

But this is the first time she says she’s seen one that couldn’t move.

She says she tried calling the police, the fire department, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They told her the best thing to do is to try to scare the deer out of her yard, but they didn’t come out.

“When I did approach it to try to get it out of the yard. It tried to get up but couldn’t so that’s the only time it actually moved position turned from one way to another,” Fisk said.

Once 11 News got there, we called CPW. About 30 minutes later, they sent people to the house to check out the deer.

“When we come on scene we are assessing is it actually mobile what type of injuries does it have and often if it’s not mobile it’s, unfortunately, going to have to be euthanized,” district wildlife manager for CPW Cassidy English said.

Like the deer in Fisk’s yard. CPW told 11 News that the deer had a compound fracture on its leg and had exposed bone. An injury CPW says it would not recover from.

CPW tells 11 News that if you have an injured animal in your yard, do not feed it or give it water. If there is an injured deer there is a chance it will make it depending on the injury level.

