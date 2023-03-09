Colorado Springs mayoral candidate under investigation for allegedly violating city campaign code

A commercial by a Colorado Springs mayoral candidate is being called into question.
By Matt Kroschel
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mayoral candidate is under investigation for allegedly violating city campaign code, KKTV confirmed Wednesday.

The KKTV 11 News Call For Action Team informed the Wayne Williams campaign that their candidate was under investigation. A representative with the campaign explained they went through their attorneys and thought they were following the rules.

The 30-second ad in question can be viewed at the bottom of this article. The ad is also airing on KKTV. About 15 seconds through the commercial, you can see Colorado Springs Fire Department firefighters at their training facility and you see a firetruck at the firehouse.

On the city’s website, it explains you cannot use city resources for campaigning. The city attorney’s office says they received the complaint on Wednesday and turned it over to the city clerk’s office. The clerk’s office explained this investigation could be over “quickly.” An official could not provide a timeline on the investigation.

A city representative explained no other candidate has had a similar complaint filed against them since the last time this article was updated.

KKTV 11 News will be speaking with the Williams campaign Wednesday night, as of 4:30 p.m. they were not pulling the ads in question. WATCH 11 News at 10:00 p.m. for continued coverage.

