Amber Alert issued for missing girl from Texas, could be in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Law enforcement needs your help locating a missing 8-year-old out of Texas -- who could be in Colorado.

Haven Barker was last seen Tuesday morning in Coldspring, Texas, which is northeast of Houston. The Texas Department of Public Safety believes she was taken by 50-year-old Charles Estep. Authorities have not elaborated on how or if they know each other.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday.

The pair is thought to be traveling in a 2015 black Honda Accord with Texas license plate PYS4575. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says there is reason to believe they may be somewhere in the state.

Haven is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4-foot-5 and 60 pounds. The suspect is described as American Indian with brown hair and blue eyes, and is 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424. Photos of the victim, suspect and suspect vehicle are below:

CBI says the victim and suspect could be in Colorado. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

