2 juveniles arrested following a carjacking, police chase and crash in Pueblo

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juveniles are in custody following a reported carjacking, police chase and crash in Pueblo on Wednesday.

Police are reporting they received the call at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported carjacking in the 4000 block of O’Neal Avenue. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of the city.

“Officers spoke with the victim who told them two males arrived and one of the males threatened him with a weapon and stole his sport utility vehicle,” part of a news release from Pueblo Police reads. “Officers checked the area and saw the vehicle being driven near the 1100 block of west Northern Avenue. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. Officers pursued the vehicle, and the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Portland Avenue and River Avenue. Two juveniles ran from the crashed vehicle and after a short foot pursuit, both were taken into custody without incident.”

Police did not publicly identify the suspects because of their ages. Police added the incident remains under investigation.

