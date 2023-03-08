WATCH: Colorado governor announces plan to save people money on energy costs

By Carel Lajara
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis was be joined by legislative leaders on renewable energy and climate to announce plans that will help save people money on energy, and accelerate clean energy transitions.

WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.

Speakers who attended the event included:

  • Governor Jared Polis
  • Senator Chris Hansen
  • Representative Cathy Kipp, Chair of the House Energy and Environment Committee
  • Representative Ruby Dickson, House Energy and Environment Committee

