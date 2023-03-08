WATCH: Colorado governor announces plan to save people money on energy costs

DENVER (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis was be joined by legislative leaders on renewable energy and climate to announce plans that will help save people money on energy, and accelerate clean energy transitions.

Speakers who attended the event included:

Governor Jared Polis

Senator Chris Hansen

Representative Cathy Kipp, Chair of the House Energy and Environment Committee

Representative Ruby Dickson, House Energy and Environment Committee

