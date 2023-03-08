WATCH: Boat crew spot great white shark swimming just below water’s surface

A crew about 30 miles from the shore of Sarasota were surprised by a great white.
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A crew of a boat off the coast of Florida got quite a surprise when they ran into a great white shark.

WWSB reports that animals are not often seen in the part of the gulf near Sarasota where the boat was. This made it even more of a surprise for Captain RC Gilliland, who captured video of the 15-20 foot long shark swimming beneath the surface.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, great white sharks are born at around four feet long and can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh up to 4,000 pounds in their lifetime.

Gilliland said the creature was spotted around 30 miles from shore.

Around this time last year, another great white shark, named Scot by his trackers, was clocked in the same area.

It’s not known whether this new shark is being tracked.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

