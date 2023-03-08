WARNING, GRAPHIC: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to release 96 videos tied to ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery dispute

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - What appears to have started as a neighborly dispute in El Paso County has turned into a story that has gained national interest. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced they are releasing 96 videos that contain about 38 hours of footage and case reports tied to the situation.

The video at the top of this article is a news conference held by the sheriff’s office on the situation on Feb. 14.

WARNING: The following link will take you to the sheriff’s office page which contains body-worn camera footage and case reports. Some of the videos show deceased animals and feature graphic language. CLICK HERE for the footage of “eligible” cases released to the public. As of Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office was still actively uploading videos. KKTV 11 News has not reviewed all of the footage.

Ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery have made claims of racism and a corrupt sheriff’s office after multiple incidents with their neighbor Teresa Clark and law enforcement. KKTV 11 News spoke to the Mallerys on Tuesday following a scheduled court appearance. The court appearance was rescheduled for March 28 at 9:30 a.m.

“It’s just part of the process of you know racism at its finest,” Courtney Mallery told 11 News on Tuesday about the appearance being rescheduled. “Wasting gas, money, and time coming down here only to be rescheduled and put off again. It’s time-consuming and taking away from my job. I’m a farmer and that’s how I’m trying to do.”

The Mallery’s are pushing for a version of a “CAREN Act” to be passed in Colorado. CAREN stands for “Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies.” As of Tuesday, no such act has been introduced in the Colorado legislature. The NAACP has been pushing for all states to pass a version of a “CAREN” Act.

“In an effort to be transparent with our interactions with residents in the Yoder area, and to dispute specific claims made by Courtney and Nicole Mallery, Sheriff Roybal has released all reports and body-worn camera footage for eligible cases to the public and media,” part of a statement on the sheriff’s office reads that was posted on March 7. “Please note that some private and victim information has been redacted, per statute, but all videos are complete recordings.”

According to jail records, Courtney Mallery was booked into the El Paso County Jail Feb. 6 tied to a charge of stalking. A video posted to Instagram earlier this year by “blackfarmlandownersmatter” shows Mallery being taken into custody. According to online court records, Mallery is suspected of stalking, causing emotional distress. The stalking case is tied to an apparent dispute between their neighbor Clark.

A temporary protection order was granted by a judge against Mallery from Clark Feb. 7. Clark is being charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly violating a protection order put in place on behalf of the Mallerys. According to the affidavit, Clark allegedly took a photo of a camera on the Mallery’s property, based on her proximity to the Mallerys’ property Clark is accused of violating the protection order. KKTV 11 News was at the jail when Courtney Mallery was in the process of being released on bond the night of Feb. 7 at about 7:45. The Mallerys spoke to KKTV 11 News briefly about their situation, click here for more on that previous coverage.

There is a record of Nicole Mallery’s past incidents. In one El Paso County case involving Nicole Mallery, she was accused of assaulting a police officer. According to online court records, Nicole pleaded guilty on July 15, 2022 to assaulting a peace officer.

In a separate case, Nicole was accused of menacing, a weapons charge and false reporting. According to online records, the menacing and weapons charge were dismissed while Nicole pleaded guilty to false reporting, providing false identification. She had been arrested on April 21, 2021 and pleaded guilty on June 15 of 2022. The case was reopened Dec. 20, 2022.

The Mallerys also believe some of their animals were poisoned on their property.

This is a very complex story and KKTV 11 News is choosing not to report all of the information we have gathered at once. Expect updates on KKTV.COM as well as during our newscasts. The coverage gained national attention following the articles by The Ark Republic. For more on what the Mallerys had to say to the Ark Republic:

Click here for part one “Get out. Black Colorado ranchers face domestic terrorism by local whites who they say are trying to steal their land”

Click here for part two “Get out. ‘I stood naked with my shotgun.’ Black ranchers say white residents terrorize their Colorado farm to push them off of their land”

Click here for a third installment by the Ark Republic about “Colorado food justice activists” rallying behind the Mallerys.

For more from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office denying the allegations:

Click here for the response from the sheriff’s office on the coverage by the Ark Republic.

Editor’s Note: A woman who lives in Colorado Springs, not affiliated with the story in any way and also named Teresa Clark, reached out to KKTV 11 News. She says many people have been targeting her and reaching out, confusing her with the Teresa Clark who is neighbors with the Mallerys. Clark is a common last name and 11 News wanted to share this message on the woman’s behalf.

