Semi-truck driver kills a herd of pronghorn along Colorado highway and leaves scene, CPW reports

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a semi-truck driver hit and killed a herd of 14 pronghorn on Tuesday.

The wildlife agency shared a message on social media reminding people this is another reason to “SLOW DOWN” in bad weather.

“Officer Ethan Pruitt responded today to the scene of a hit-and-run on U.S. 24 Highway west of Limon. A semi-truck hit and killed a herd of 14 pronghorn in fog & ice. Scattered in the ditch were bucks, does & yearlings,” the post adds.

Limon is in Lincoln County northeast of El Paso County with Highway 24 running through part of Elbert County also.

