Semi-truck driver kills a herd of pronghorn along Colorado highway and leaves scene, CPW reports
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a semi-truck driver hit and killed a herd of 14 pronghorn on Tuesday.
The wildlife agency shared a message on social media reminding people this is another reason to “SLOW DOWN” in bad weather.
“Officer Ethan Pruitt responded today to the scene of a hit-and-run on U.S. 24 Highway west of Limon. A semi-truck hit and killed a herd of 14 pronghorn in fog & ice. Scattered in the ditch were bucks, does & yearlings,” the post adds.
Limon is in Lincoln County northeast of El Paso County with Highway 24 running through part of Elbert County also.
