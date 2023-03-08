Security Public Library offering free tax preparation clinic

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you make less than $60,000 and need help filing your taxes?

Look no further than the Security Public Library, which is offering free tax preparation on two upcoming Fridays.

The first session will be this Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on a walk-in basis. The second is scheduled for April 14, also from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

While appointments aren’t necessary, the library says to be sure to bring IDs, Social Security cards for yourself and any dependents, tax information, and your bank account/routing number (if you’re wanting direct deposit).

The library is located at 715 Aspen Drive. The clinic will be in the AP room on the library’s lower level.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.