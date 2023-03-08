Pueblo community leaders protesting CDOT plan to fix dangerous intersection because it does not include new stop light

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Commissioners are joining a grieving father and dozens of east Pueblo community members demanding Colorado Department of Transportation officials install a red light in a dangerous intersection.

But Tuesday night CDOT doubled down on their decision to fix the intersection without the addition of the red light the community is demanding.

CDOT presented their findings and mitigation plans for 36th Lane and U.S. Hwy. 50 intersections to the community during a meeting held at Vineland Middle School. The review was sparked following a deadly crash one year ago.

“Every fatality we investigate and for this one we saw patterns and we dived in a little deeper on that,” CDOT traffic engineer Jason Nelson said.

But county commissioner Eppie Griego said the commission is not accepting CDOT’s plan unless it includes a red light signal.

“The light is long-overdue, my fellow commissioners, and I support adding a traffic light on 36 lane and Hwy 50 and we are drafting a letter to CDOT calling for it to be added,” Griego said.

CDOT explained their survey of the intersection found no need for a new signal, instead opting for new sensors, flashing lights, improved sight lines and wider lanes as a mitigation plan.

“Safety is the cornerstone of what CDOT does. We take this job very seriously and we know the research, we know the science and we’ve engineered this well and we’re confident this is the correct fix,” Nelson explained.

