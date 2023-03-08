Pueblo community leaders protesting CDOT plan to fix dangerous intersection because it does not include new stop light

CDOT map of road being fixed.
CDOT releases plan for fixing dangerous Pueblo County intersection(CDOT)
By Matt Kroschel
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Commissioners are joining a grieving father and dozens of east Pueblo community members demanding Colorado Department of Transportation officials install a red light in a dangerous intersection.

But Tuesday night CDOT doubled down on their decision to fix the intersection without the addition of the red light the community is demanding.

CDOT presented their findings and mitigation plans for 36th Lane and U.S. Hwy. 50 intersections to the community during a meeting held at Vineland Middle School. The review was sparked following a deadly crash one year ago.

“Every fatality we investigate and for this one we saw patterns and we dived in a little deeper on that,” CDOT traffic engineer Jason Nelson said.

But county commissioner Eppie Griego said the commission is not accepting CDOT’s plan unless it includes a red light signal.

“The light is long-overdue, my fellow commissioners, and I support adding a traffic light on 36 lane and Hwy 50 and we are drafting a letter to CDOT calling for it to be added,” Griego said.

CDOT explained their survey of the intersection found no need for a new signal, instead opting for new sensors, flashing lights, improved sight lines and wider lanes as a mitigation plan.

“Safety is the cornerstone of what CDOT does. We take this job very seriously and we know the research, we know the science and we’ve engineered this well and we’re confident this is the correct fix,” Nelson explained.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road block at Page Road. State Patrol is investigating a deadly four-car crash on Highway...
12-year-old girl dies after 4-vehicle crash along Highway 94 in El Paso County Monday
City of Fountain to get a King Soopers
Body found in Teller County 3/2/23.
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found near Highway 67 in Teller County
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal
Salvador Bailon
Colorado man sentenced to 9 years in prison for assault

Latest News

3/7/23
WATCH: Suspect tries to run from a Colorado sheriff, gets tazed multiple times
Scene where 14 dead pronghorn were found.
Semi-truck driver kills a herd of pronghorn along Colorado highway and leaves scene, CPW reports
Still Cold for Wednesday
Locally dense freezing fog likely again tonight
The 12 candidates listed on the City of Colorado Springs ballot for the April 4, 2023 election.
Who is running for mayor of Colorado Springs? Know Before You Vote: In-depth interviews with all 12 candidates