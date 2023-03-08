Opioid-related deaths on the rise in children, study says

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age...
According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children in the U.S. who have died from opioid overdoses is on the rise.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.

Researchers say some of these deaths came from the use of over-the-counter medications, but the majority of these fatal poisonings were from opioids.

The study does not say how these children were able to get their hands on the drugs but does note that more than 40% of them were accidental overdoses.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas House bill aims to lower the criminal penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana.
Safety concerns for marijuana sold at several Colorado stores, including locations in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs apartments go against national shrinking trends
City of Fountain to get a King Soopers
Nicole Mallery from body camera footage April 7, 2021. Mallery speaking with law enforcement...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to release 96 videos tied to ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery dispute
Salvador Bailon
Colorado man sentenced to 9 years in prison for assault

Latest News

Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
Firefighters at the scene near Fountain Boulevard and Hancock late on the night of March 7, 2023.
Fire at Springs homeless camp causes explosion
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
FILE - The pressures on FBI Director Christopher Wray and the FBI have grown since a search of...
FBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigations