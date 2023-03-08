Man charged with murder after mother, 3-year-old daughter killed in crash

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday.
By Kassidy Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNETT, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A West Virginia man is facing a long list of charges, including murder, following a car crash that killed a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday. He was allegedly involved in a fatal car crash Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in Arnett, WVVA reports.

According to a police release, Graybeal left the scene of the crash.

The other driver involved in the crash, 30-year-old Sara Pettry, had three children with her in the car. She and her 3-year-old daughter died due to their injuries.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. An 11-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to a different hospital for treatment.

A police crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, and investigators identified Graybeal as a person of interest.

Graybeal is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and one count each of reckless driving, driving suspended, obstructing an officer and assault.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries police believe he might have sustained from the crash but is now being held at Southern Regional Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas House bill aims to lower the criminal penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana.
Safety concerns for marijuana sold at several Colorado stores, including locations in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs apartments go against national shrinking trends
City of Fountain to get a King Soopers
Nicole Mallery from body camera footage April 7, 2021. Mallery speaking with law enforcement...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to release 96 videos tied to ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery dispute
Salvador Bailon
Colorado man sentenced to 9 years in prison for assault

Latest News

Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
World marks Women’s Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
The DC City Council Chairman says he is pulling the controversial bill.
DC Council withdraws criminal code bill
Chad Raddish, 40, is charged with kidnapping after authorities say he grabbed a woman and tried...
Man accused of trying to kidnap woman: ‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
Senators unveil bill that may lead to nationwide TikTok ban