Fire at Springs homeless camp causes explosion

Firefighters at the scene near Fountain Boulevard and Hancock late on the night of March 7, 2023.
Firefighters at the scene near Fountain Boulevard and Hancock late on the night of March 7, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pair of fires at a homeless camp scorched about a quarter-acre Tuesday night before firefighters got them extinguished.

The initial fire sparked around 11:30 p.m. near Hancock and Fountain. Flames spread to a nearby propane tank, which exploded -- igniting a second fire.

Crews were able to knock down both fires within minutes of getting on scene.

Firefighters have told 11 News that the presence of items like propane tanks at homeless encampments can make any fires that start up dangerous to fight.

“The dangerous trends that we are noticing is high levels of trash and included in that trash is propane canisters, gas cans, lots of flammable liquids, discarded items that could pose a threat to our firefighters,” Stratmoor Hills Fire Chief Shawn Bittle told reporter Brian Sherrod in an interview earlier this week.

No injuries were reported during the fire fight Tuesday night, and no structures were damaged.

This was one of two homeless camp sites firefighters responded to on Tuesday. Crews battled a smaller fire along Fountain Creek south of the Springs Tuesday morning. Bittle told Sherrod during Monday’s interview that fires at homeless encampments are up this year when compared to this time in 2022.

